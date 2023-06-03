Ice Cream Van Owner Idrees Mian Fined Nearly £6,000 for Illegal Street Trading in Southall

Idrees Mian – focus keyword. : Ice cream van owner fined nearly £6,000 for illegal street trading – Idrees Mian from Southall.

An individual named Idrees Mian from Southall was fined almost £6,000 after admitting to two charges of illegal street trading. The case, which emphasizes the importance of obtaining the appropriate licenses, was brought to the attention of Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court when an ice cream van owner was ordered to pay a substantial fine. The charges against Mr. Mian relate to instances of illegal street trading in The Broadway, Southall. Despite his argument that he was only parked and not trading in a third incident, council officers were able to provide evidence, including eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, resulting in his conviction on all charges. In addition to the illegal street trading charges, Mr. Mian was also charged with failure to respond to a notice. The court ordered him to pay £5,990 in total, which includes £2,850 in fines, £1,140 in victim surcharges, and £2,000 in costs. The case highlights the legal requirements for ice cream vans, which must be in constant motion and are prohibited from parking on unrestricted roads for more than 15 minutes. If they remain stationary for extended periods, they operate as unlicensed fixed-pitch street traders and can receive parking control notices for unlawful parking. Despite being viewed by some as the cost of doing business, such behavior is illegal, and ice cream van operators have received a total of 35 fixed penalty notices for unlicensed street trading or obstructing the highway.

News Source : Harrow Online

