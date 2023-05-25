“Ice Spice rapper”: 5 Facts You Need to Know About Rapper Ice Spice – Hollywood Life

Ice Spice: The Breakout Rapper Set to Take the Music Industry by Storm

23-year-old rapper Ice Spice has been making waves in the music industry since her hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral on TikTok in late 2022. Her talent has now been recognized by fellow artist Taylor Swift, who announced on May 24 that Ice Spice would be featured on a new remix of her song “Karma,” off her Midnights album. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of this collaboration, it’s worth taking a closer look at the rising star’s background and career so far.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, hails from the Bronx in New York City. She began her rap career while attending the State University of New York at Purchase, where she met record producer RiotUSA. Although her interest in hip hop had been sparked from a young age, it was this meeting that led to her career taking off in 2021. Prior to this, she had honed her skills by typing out lyrics in the note app of her iPhone and practicing rapping them out loud, inspired by some of her favorite artists such as Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.

Music runs in the family for Ice Spice, as her father was an underground rapper while she was growing up. This undoubtedly influenced her own interest in the genre, and she has spoken about how being in the studio with him as a child got her excited for the possibility of a music career. She has also credited her mother, who is Dominican, for being supportive of her aspirations.

Ice Spice’s first hit song, “Munch (Feelin’ You),” went viral on TikTok in late 2022, paving the way for other popular tracks such as “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.” Her debut extended play, Like…?, was released in January 2023, following earlier singles such as “Bully Freestyle” and “No Clarity.”

In addition to her musical talent, Ice Spice has also been open about her queer identity. She tweeted in September 2021 about being attracted to masculinity in women and femininity in men, and in a video for Genius following the release of “Bikini Bottom,” she proudly proclaimed, “They need to know – we’re here and we’re queer!”

Ice Spice’s star continues to rise, and she recently modeled for Beyonce’s clothing line, Ivy Park. As she prepares to collaborate with Taylor Swift on “Karma,” it’s clear that this talented rapper is set to take the music industry by storm. With her unique sound and unapologetic attitude, Ice Spice is a force to be reckoned with.

Ice Spice rapper Ice Spice biography Ice Spice music Ice Spice net worth Ice Spice personal life

News Source : Erin Silvia

Source Link :Who Is Ice Spice? 5 Things About Rapper – Hollywood Life/