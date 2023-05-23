Ich kenne den Titel nicht, aber Obituary ist in der Regel gut – und Gatecreeper spielt einfach old school.

When it comes to death metal, there are few bands that can do it as well as Gatecreeper. This Arizona-based group has been around since 2013, and in that time they have released some of the most brutal and uncompromising music in the genre. Their sound is heavily influenced by classic death metal bands like Entombed and Obituary, but they also bring a modern sensibility to the table that makes their music feel fresh and exciting.

One of the things that sets Gatecreeper apart from other death metal bands is their commitment to the old school. They play with a raw, unpolished sound that hearkens back to the early days of the genre. This means that their music is filled with crushing riffs, guttural vocals, and bone-crunching drums. But it also means that they eschew many of the modern production techniques that have become commonplace in metal today. Instead of relying on fancy studio tricks to make their music sound big and polished, they let their raw energy and passion speak for itself.

Another thing that makes Gatecreeper stand out is their ability to write catchy, memorable songs. Despite the fact that their music is incredibly heavy and intense, they manage to infuse it with hooks and melodies that stick in your head long after the song is over. This is especially true of their latest album, “An Unexpected Reality,” which features some of their catchiest and most memorable songs yet.

Of course, no discussion of Gatecreeper would be complete without mentioning their live shows. This is a band that is meant to be experienced in the flesh, with their music blasting at ear-splitting volumes. They are known for their high-energy performances, with vocalist Chase Mason prowling the stage like a caged animal and the rest of the band thrashing around in a frenzy. If you’re a fan of death metal, seeing Gatecreeper live is an experience you won’t soon forget.

In conclusion, if you haven’t yet heard of Gatecreeper, you’re missing out on one of the best death metal bands around. Their commitment to the old school, their knack for writing catchy songs, and their electrifying live shows make them a force to be reckoned with. And if you’re a fan of bands like Obituary, you’ll find a lot to love in Gatecreeper’s raw, uncompromising sound. So don’t hesitate – give their music a listen, and prepare to have your mind blown.

