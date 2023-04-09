ICJ Judge Bola Ajibola Passes At 89

Bola Ajibola, a previous Judge of the International Court of Justice, has passed away at the age of 89. This was confirmed by Voice of Nigeria.

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands, and a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, 9th April, 2023. Ajibola was also the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985 and was one of five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration. He will be buried according to Islamic rites in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, at 4 pm local time on 9th April 2023.

Early Life and Education

Born on 22nd March 1934 to the Owu Royal Family, Judge Bola Abdul Jabbar Ajibola attended Owu Baptist Day School, Ago Owu, and Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, Ogun State for his primary and secondary education between 1942 and 1955. In 1958, he was enrolled at Holborn College of Law, University of London, from where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in law and was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn on 27th November 1962.

Career

Ajibola served as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from 1984-1985 and held the position of Attorney-General/Minister of Justice from 1985 to 1991. From there, he moved to the International Court of Justice in Den Hague, Netherlands. After a three-year stint at the World Court in 1994, he further served as Judge Ad Hoc of the World Court from 1994 to 2002. He was appointed Judge of the Constitutional Court of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and served as the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2002.

Ajibola was Chairman of the Nigerian delegation to the Nigerian-Cameroon Mixed Commission on the Bakassi Peninsula. He served as Vice President and later President of the World Bank Administrative Tribunal from 1994 to 2005; President of World Association of the World Jurists and Arbitrators, Ethiopia-Eritrea Boundary Dispute Commission.

Philanthropy & Accomplishments

Prince Ajibola never took home a salary during his tenure as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice between 1985 and 1991. Instead, he directed that it should be distributed among the federal government (35%), Nigerian Bar Association (25%), and charitable/humanitarian organizations (40%).

Ajibola was the Founder/Proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, which was established in consonance with his vision of a private academic institution under the banner of the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA). The university prides itself on being a Citadel of Academic and Moral Excellence that has graduated 12 sets at the undergraduate level and 5 sets at the Master’s level. Many of the university’s products are performing excellently well in further studies and employment, with some receiving distinctions and PhD grades in their post-graduate studies.

Furthermore, Ajibola was a voracious reader, a prolific writer, a renowned administrator, a jurist, and an arbitrator of global acclaim. He attended numerous international conferences, held multiple international positions, and arbitration assignments.

In recognition of his contributions, Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto, awarded him a Doctor of Literature in 2003, while the Federal University of Agriculture conferred on him an Honorary Doctor of Agriculture in 2004. He was also the Knight of the Order of the British Empire (KBE), 1989, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration (FCIArb), World Jurist Award 1987, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 1986, Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, and Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR), among other awards and honors.

Conclusion

Prince Bola Ajibola was an altruistic figure in Nigeria and a global leader in law and arbitration. He dedicated his life to justice, peace, and harmony among African people and the world. His loss will be felt throughout the legal and academic worlds, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians and Africans.