ICMR Conducting Study to Investigate Sudden Deaths While Walking – Trending News

Study on Deaths Among Age Group 18-45

Among the four studies conducted by ICMR, one is being carried out at AIIMS to examine deaths in individuals aged between 18 and 45 years. The study involves a detailed analysis of autopsy and postmortem reports, including the impact on various body parts and changes in blood. The review of the study is expected to conclude by the end of this month. The case control studies are evaluating factors such as the timing of COVID-19 occurrence, vaccine introduction, and severity of the infection. While sudden deaths are being investigated, data on cases where patients’ lives were saved is also being assessed. Another study is analyzing cases of heart attack and blood clotting.

Data from COVID-19 Registry of 39 Hospitals

ICMR has compiled a COVID-19 Registry in 39 hospitals across different states in India. The registry is used to analyze admission and treatment data for patients from 2020 till now. ICMR is evaluating the number of serious cases, recoveries, and deaths at home, and the reasons behind them. The study is also looking into normal deaths due to age and other diseases, comparing the records of those who survived and those who did not. Although deaths are less common in the age group of 18-45, the study has identified factors that increase the risk of sudden death. The review of the study is ongoing, and the results are yet to be released.

Increase in Viral Cases of Sudden Death

Several videos of sudden death due to heart attacks have gone viral on social media in recent months, including cases where individuals collapsed while dancing or singing. Experts have noted a potential link to COVID-19 but emphasize the need for further study to draw any concrete conclusions. Notably, renowned Saurashtra-based heart specialist Dr. Gaurav Gandhi recently passed away from a heart attack amidst an increasing number of cases in young people. Gandhi was 41 years old and had conducted over 16,000 heart surgeries.

