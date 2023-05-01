ICON, Q1 2024, Earnings Estimate, William Blair, NASDAQ:ICLR : William Blair Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Projection for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited: Q1 2024 Earnings Estimates and Stock Performance

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a clinical research organization that provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Equities researchers at William Blair have issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Smock anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $192.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.18.

ICON Public last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public is a clinical research organization that specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and ICON Public wasn’t on the list. While ICON Public currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

News Source : MarketBeat

Source Link :Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for ICON Public Limited Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ICLR)/