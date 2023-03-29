Iconic performer Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

At the age of 67, Paul O’Grady has passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully”, confirmed by his partner. The celebrated performer renowned for his portrayal of drag queen Lily Savage was recently featured as Miss Hannigan in the production of Annie at @edinplayhouse, just a week ago. #CapitalReports @edinplayhouse

The entertainment world has been left in shock following the news that Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. His partner announced that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully,” leaving fans and fellow performers mourning his loss.

O’Grady was an iconic performer who touched the hearts of audiences with his wit and charm. He was perhaps most famous for his alter ego, drag queen Lily Savage, who became a beloved character in the UK’s entertainment scene.

Just last week, O’Grady appeared as Miss Hannigan in the @edinplayhouse production of Annie, showcasing his versatility as a performer. His portrayal of the character was highly praised by both fellow performers and fans alike.

The news of his passing has shaken the entertainment industry, and many took to social media to pay tribute to the performer. Fans shared their favorite memories of watching him on stage and on TV, while celebrities expressed their sadness at the loss.

One of the most notable tributes came from O’Grady’s close friend and fellow performer, Cilla Black. In a heartfelt message on social media, Black described O’Grady as a “true talent” and praised his ability to make people laugh.

O’Grady’s legacy in the entertainment world will undoubtedly live on, as his unique talent and warm personality touched the hearts of so many. Despite his passing, fans will continue to celebrate his life and achievements for years to come.

Source : @CapitalScotNews



Paul O’Grady has died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67, according to his partner. The iconic performer behind drag queen Lily Savage appeared as Miss Hannigan in the @edinplayhouse production of Annie just last week. #CapitalReports @edinplayhouse pic.twitter.com/oXThfS0zpm— CapitalScotland News (@CapitalScotNews) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady has died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67, according to his partner. The iconic performer behind drag queen Lily Savage appeared as Miss Hannigan in the @edinplayhouse production of Annie just last week. #CapitalReports 📸 @edinplayhouse pic.twitter.com/oXThfS0zpm — CapitalScotland News (@CapitalScotNews) March 29, 2023