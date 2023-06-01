“Iconic photographs” : World-changing Photographs: A Collection of 100

“100 World-Altering Photographs: A Game-Changing Collection”



Price: $34.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 21:15:32 UTC – Details)





“Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Portfolio 26” is a stunning collection of nature photography that showcases the beauty and diversity of the natural world. The book is published by White Star Publishers on March 7, 2017, and is available in English language. It is a hardcover book that contains 224 pages and is adorned with beautiful and high-quality images. The book has an ISBN-10 of 8854410802 and an ISBN-13 of 978-8854410800. It weighs 3.21 pounds and measures 9.75 x 0.75 x 11.5 inches.

The book is a collection of images from the 2016 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The competition is organized by the Natural History Museum in London and is the longest-running and most prestigious nature photography competition in the world. The competition attracts photographers from all over the world who capture the beauty and diversity of the natural world. The book features the winning images from the competition, as well as other stunning images that were selected for the exhibition.

The book is divided into several categories, including mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, invertebrates, plants and fungi, and landscapes. Each category features images that showcase the beauty and diversity of the natural world. The images are accompanied by captions that provide information about the subject of the image, as well as the photographer who captured the image.

The book is not just a collection of stunning images, but it is also a celebration of the natural world. The images in the book showcase the beauty and diversity of the natural world, but they also highlight the importance of conservation and the need to protect the natural world. The book is a reminder that we need to do more to protect the natural world, and that we all have a role to play in preserving the beauty and diversity of the world around us.

In conclusion, “Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Portfolio 26” is a must-have for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. The book is a stunning collection of images that showcase the beauty and diversity of the natural world. The book is a celebration of the natural world, but it also highlights the importance of conservation and the need to protect the natural world. The book is a reminder that we all have a role to play in preserving the beauty and diversity of the world around us. The book is available in English language and is published by White Star Publishers on March 7, 2017. It is a hardcover book that contains 224 pages and is adorned with beautiful and high-quality images. The book has an ISBN-10 of 8854410802 and an ISBN-13 of 978-8854410800. It weighs 3.21 pounds and measures 9.75 x 0.75 x 11.5 inches.



