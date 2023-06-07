Iconic Professional Wrestling Villain, The Iron Sheik, Passes Away at 81.

The Iron Sheik, an Iconic Profession Wrestling Villain, Has Died at 81

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most memorable villains, The Iron Sheik. The former wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at the age of 81.

The Iron Sheik was known for his outrageous behavior and signature move, the Camel Clutch. He was a major part of the wrestling scene in the 1980s, often portraying a villainous character who would taunt and insult his opponents.

Despite his villainous persona, The Iron Sheik was beloved by fans and fellow wrestlers alike. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and his legacy as one of the greatest villains in wrestling history will live on.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. You will be missed.

