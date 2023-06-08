Iconic wrestling villain, Iron Sheik, passes away at the age of 81.

Iron Sheik, Iconic Wrestling Villain, Passes Away at 81

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most notorious villains. The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at the age of 81.

The Iranian-born wrestler gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a fierce rival to Hulk Hogan and other popular faces of the sport. He was known for his signature move, the Camel Clutch, which he used to dominate his opponents in the ring.

Beyond his wrestling career, Sheik also became a popular figure on social media in recent years, thanks to his outspoken personality and often-humorous tweets.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Iron Sheik, who will be remembered as one of the most memorable and entertaining villains in the history of professional wrestling.

