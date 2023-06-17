Idaho Family of Four Passes Away as Driver Falls Asleep in Fatal Accident







Idaho Driver Falls Asleep and Kills Family of Four in Tragic Accident

An Idaho driver fell asleep behind the wheel and tragically killed a family of four in a horrific accident on Monday evening. The accident occurred on Highway 20 when the driver, whose identity has not been released, reportedly dozed off while driving and crossed over into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the family’s vehicle.

The family, consisting of a couple and their two young children, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries but is expected to recover.

This tragic accident serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drowsy driving is responsible for an estimated 100,000 accidents and 1,500 deaths each year in the United States.

If you feel tired or drowsy while driving, it is important to pull over and take a break. Your safety, and the safety of others on the road, is too important to risk.





