Idaho resident charged with killing four neighbors after one exposed himself to his family today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from Idaho faced court on Tuesday, where he was accused of killing his four neighbours after becoming angry at a teenage boy performing a sexual act within sight of his window. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, told police he acted to protect his three young children and had “lost it”. Kaylor reportedly became involved in an argument with the teenager’s mother, Kenna Guardipee, 41, who lived in the Kellogg, Idaho home with her sons Devin Smith, 18, and 16-year-old Aiken, along with her father Kenneth Guardipee, 65. Five days prior to the incident, police were called to the Guardipee’s home after Kaylor reported that Devin Smith had exposed himself to his wife and daughter. Kaylor is accused of murdering Kenneth Guardipee, Devin Smith, Kenna Guardipee, and Aiken. He could face the death penalty if convicted or life in prison.

Idaho shooting incident Neighbor dispute turned deadly Gun violence in Idaho Mental health and gun ownership Community safety and conflict resolution

News Source : By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Source Link :Idaho man accused of shooting dead four of his neighbors after one exposed himself to his family/