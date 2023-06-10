Identification Made: Body Found on Mount Rainier is Earl Dawes Eddy’s Obituary





Earl Dawes Eddy Obituary

The body found on Mount Rainier has been identified as Earl Dawes Eddy, aged 32. Eddy had been reported missing since May 15th, 2021, after failing to return from a solo hike in the area.

Eddy was an experienced hiker and outdoor enthusiast who loved exploring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He was born and raised in Seattle and had a deep connection to the mountains and forests of the region.

His family and friends are devastated by his loss and remember him as a kind, adventurous, and generous person who always had a smile on his face. Eddy is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a large extended family.

The cause of Eddy’s death is still under investigation, but authorities believe he may have fallen from a steep cliff while hiking. His body was located by a search and rescue team on May 29th, 2021, in a remote area of the mountain.

The family asks for privacy at this difficult time and thanks everyone for their support and condolences.





