Identification Made for Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car That Crashed into Home: Christine Kenney O’Rourke Obituary

Christine Kenney O’Rourke Obituary

Christine Kenney O’Rourke, a 66-year-old resident of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, passed away on July 23, 2021, due to a tragic accident. She was killed when a car left the road and crashed into her home while she was walking by.

The accident occurred on the evening of July 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 pm. The driver of the car lost control and crashed into Christine’s home on Baker Street. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Christine was born on January 5, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts. She attended Boston College and worked for many years as a healthcare administrator. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

Christine will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

The accident that claimed Christine’s life is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving. We urge all drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the road to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

Christine Kenney O’Rourke accident Pedestrian killed in car crash Fatal car accident in residential area Driver loses control and crashes into house Obituary for Christine Kenney O’Rourke