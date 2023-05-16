Identification Made of Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Brundage Ln: Aaron Franklin’s Obituary

Aaron Franklin Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

On the evening of September 13th, tragedy struck the city of Bakersfield when a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Aaron Franklin on Brundage Ln. The 35-year-old was crossing the street when he was hit by a car that fled the scene, leaving him to die alone on the pavement.

Aaron Franklin’s Life and Legacy

Aaron Franklin was a beloved member of the Bakersfield community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, who always put others before himself. He worked as a mechanic at a local auto shop, where he was respected for his hard work and dedication.

Despite the challenges he faced in life, Aaron never lost his positive outlook on the world. He had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was a role model for his children and inspired those around him to be their best selves.

The Tragic Accident

The circumstances surrounding Aaron’s death are both heartbreaking and infuriating. The driver who hit him showed no regard for human life and callously fled the scene, leaving Aaron to die alone. The Bakersfield Police Department is actively investigating the incident and seeking any information that could lead to the driver’s arrest.

The loss of Aaron has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. His family and friends are left to grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to them.

A Call for Justice

As the investigation into Aaron’s death continues, his loved ones are calling for justice for the senseless act that took his life. They are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver to come forward and help bring them to justice.

They also want to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and the devastating consequences it can have. They hope that Aaron’s death will serve as a reminder to everyone to drive responsibly and always look out for the safety of others on the road.

A Final Goodbye

The loss of Aaron Franklin has left an indelible mark on the Bakersfield community. His life was a testament to the power of kindness, compassion, and selflessness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As his loved ones prepare to say their final goodbyes, they are comforted by the outpouring of love and support from the community. They ask that everyone keep Aaron in their thoughts and prayers and continue to honor his memory through acts of kindness and generosity.

In Memory of Aaron Franklin

Aaron Franklin’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a shining light in the world, whose kindness and generosity touched countless lives. May he rest in peace, knowing that he was loved and cherished by so many.

