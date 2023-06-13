Identification Made of Teenager Shot and Killed at Antioch Birthday Party today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The victim of the birthday party shooting in Antioch on Saturday has been identified as Nadia Tirado, an 18-year-old who was attending the party with other young adults. Witnesses reported that the shooting occurred after uninvited guests showed up, resulting in seven people being shot, including Tirado. The chaos caused the crowd to scatter throughout the neighborhood for safety. Sadly, Tirado was shot in the lower abdomen and later passed away at a local hospital. The suspect/s fled the scene in a car. In response, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Tirado’s family during this difficult time. Her loved ones describe her as a vibrant, loving person who brought joy to everyone she met.

