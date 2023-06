Victims of Wedding Bus Crash Identified

The following individuals lost their lives in the tragic wedding bus crash: Andrew and Lynan Scott, Nadene McBride, Kyah McBride, Kane Symons, Tori Cowburn, Bec Mullen, Zach Bray, Andrew Craig, and Darcy Bulman.

