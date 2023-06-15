Identification of 19-Year-Old Tukwila Resident Fatally Shot at Kent Station today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Abubakar Ahmed, a 19-year-old man from Tukwila, was fatally shot in the torso at the AMC Theatre in Kent Station on June 13 at around 12:19 a.m. Ahmed was found just inside the south entrance doors of the theater and died at the scene despite officers’ attempts to save him. The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male about 5 feet 11 inches tall wearing a ski mask, is still at large. The police impounded three vehicles that may have been involved in the incident, and detectives do not believe it was a random incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Department tip line or call 911. Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla is unsure if the shooting was gang-related.

News Source : Steve Hunter

Source Link :Tukwila man, 19, killed in Kent Station shooting identified/