Identification of 3-Year-Old Zayden Mangram, Who Lost His Life in a Multi-Casualty Accident in Sacramento, through His Obituary

Zayden Mangram: Remembering the Life of a 3-Year-Old Taken Too Soon

The Sacramento community is mourning the loss of Zayden Mangram, a 3-year-old who tragically lost his life in a multi-casualty car crash. The incident occurred on February 23, 2021, and Zayden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zayden was a vibrant and energetic child who loved to play and make others laugh. His infectious smile and kind heart made him a beloved member of his family and community. He was always eager to explore the world around him and was known for his curiosity and sense of wonder.

As we mourn the loss of Zayden, we remember the joy he brought into our lives and the impact he had on those who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones, and he will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Zayden’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Sacramento car accident fatalities Child deaths in car accidents Sacramento traffic accident news Impact of car accidents on families Road safety measures for children