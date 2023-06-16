Identification of 75-Year-Old Russell Moore, Deceased in Rockton Collision, Reported

Russell Moore, 75, Identified as Victim in Fatal Rockton Crash

Russell Moore, a 75-year-old resident of Rockton, was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Rockton Road.

According to authorities, Moore was driving his vehicle when he collided with another car. The force of the impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control and crash into a nearby building. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Moore was a beloved member of the Rockton community, known for his kind heart and willingness to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact local authorities.

