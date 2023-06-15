Identification of Abubakar Ahmed, a 19-year-old Tukwila resident, who lost his life in the Kent Station shooting – Obituary







Abubakar Ahmed Obituary

Tukwila resident Abubakar Ahmed, age 19, was tragically killed on August 14th, 2021 in a shooting at Kent Station. The incident took place in the evening and resulted in the death of Ahmed, who was an innocent victim in the altercation.

Ahmed was a beloved member of his community and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He had a passion for soccer and was actively involved in community events and activities.

His family and friends are devastated by his loss and will miss him dearly. They ask for privacy during this difficult time and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Kent Police Department.





