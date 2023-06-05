Identification of Bicyclist Killed in Highland Park Hit-and-Run as Maureen Wener in Obituary by Medical Examiner

Maureen Wener, Cyclist Killed in Highland Park Hit-and-Run Identified by Medical Examiner

Maureen Wener, a 52-year-old cyclist, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Highland Park on Tuesday morning. The medical examiner’s office has identified Wener as the victim.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 41 and Park Avenue West. Wener was hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Wener was an avid cyclist and member of the Evanston Bicycle Club. She was known for her love of the sport and her dedication to promoting cycling safety and awareness.

The Highland Park Police Department is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. They are also urging drivers to be vigilant and share the road with cyclists.

Wener’s death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and the cycling community. She will be deeply missed.

