Identification of Body Pulled from River as Noah Enos, Restaurant Worker who Disappeared after Attending Concert: Obituary

Noah Enos Obituary

The body pulled from the river has been identified as Noah Enos, a restaurant worker who vanished after attending a concert. Noah was born on January 10, 1990, and grew up in the small town of Millville. He was a graduate of Millville High School and attended culinary school in Philadelphia.

Noah was known for his love of cooking and his dedication to his job as a line cook at a popular restaurant in the city. He was well-liked by his colleagues and customers alike, and his contributions to the restaurant will be sorely missed.

Noah was last seen leaving the concert venue on the evening of June 15, 2021. His disappearance was reported to the authorities the following day, and an extensive search was launched to find him. Unfortunately, his body was found in the river on June 20, 2021.

Noah is survived by his parents, his siblings, and his girlfriend. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted and hard-working individual who touched the lives of many. Rest in peace, Noah.

