Identification of Bride and Groom Madeleine Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney after Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Resulting in 10 Fatalities and 25 Injuries







Bride and Groom Identified After Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash

The bride and groom have been identified following a tragic bus crash that occurred in Hunter Valley. The incident left 10 dead and 25 hospitalized.The wedding party was on their way back from the reception when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck. The bride, Madeleine Edsell, and the groom, Mitchell Gaffney, were among the survivors.The couple has released a statement expressing their gratitude to the emergency services, their families and friends for their support during this difficult time. They have also requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.