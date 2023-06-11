Identification of Cambria City Shooting Victim: Caleb Beppler Obituary

Caleb Beppler: A Life Remembered

The Cambria County Coroner has identified Caleb Beppler as the victim of a shooting that occurred in Cambria City. Caleb was only 24 years old when his life was tragically cut short on August 10, 2021.

Caleb was born on May 2, 1997, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of three children and was dearly loved by his parents, siblings, and extended family. Caleb had a kind and gentle spirit, which was evident in his interactions with friends and family.

He graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 2015 and went on to study at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Caleb was a hardworking student and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 2019.

Caleb was a loyal friend and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hiking and fishing. Caleb had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist. He often played at local coffee shops and was known for his soulful performances.

Caleb will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. A private service for Caleb will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace, Caleb. You will be forever loved and remembered.

