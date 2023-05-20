Identification of Child Killed in Head-On Collision at Riverside Intersection: Obituary of Obed Carbajal

Obed Carbajal Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Child

Introduction

On July 23, 2021, a tragic head-on collision occurred at a Riverside intersection, resulting in the death of a child. The child has been identified as Obed Carbajal, a seven-year-old from Riverside. Obed’s passing has left his family, friends, and community in mourning. He will always be remembered as a bright and loving young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

The Accident

The accident occurred at the intersection of Adams Street and Victoria Avenue in Riverside, California. According to the Riverside Police Department, a vehicle traveling southbound on Victoria Avenue crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the vehicle carrying Obed and his family. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and Obed was transported to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

Obed’s Life

Obed was born on January 22, 2014, in Riverside, California. He was the youngest of four children and was adored by his siblings, parents, and extended family. Obed was in the second grade and attended Jefferson Elementary School in Riverside. He loved playing soccer with his friends, riding his bike, and spending time with his family.

Obed was a bright and curious child who loved to learn. He was always asking questions and was fascinated by science and space. He dreamed of one day becoming an astronaut and exploring the universe.

In addition to his love for science, Obed was also a talented artist. He loved to draw and paint and was always creating new works of art. His family and friends were always amazed by his creativity and talent.

The Impact of Obed’s Passing

Obed’s passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. His parents, siblings, and extended family are devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with the fact that Obed is no longer with them. His classmates and teachers at Jefferson Elementary School are also mourning his loss and have set up a memorial in his honor.

The community has come together to support Obed’s family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the family’s expenses, and many community members have left messages of love and support on social media.

Conclusion

Obed Carbajal was a beloved child who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His passing is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and community. He will always be remembered as a bright and loving young boy who had a passion for science and art. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams, just as Obed did.

Rest in peace, Obed. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

