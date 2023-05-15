Identification of Deceased Bodmin Asda Staff Member: Obituary of Phillip Huntley

Phillip Huntley: A Life Remembered

Early Life and Career

Phillip Huntley was born on September 5, 1985, in Bodmin, Cornwall. He attended Bodmin College and later went on to work at the Asda Superstore in Bodmin.

Phillip was known for his friendly nature and willingness to help others. He was a hard worker who took pride in his job and was well-liked by his colleagues and customers.

The Tragic Incident

On the morning of October 12, 2021, Phillip was found dead in the Asda store where he worked. The incident shocked his colleagues and the local community.

The police were called to the scene and an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding his death. The store was closed for the day as a mark of respect to Phillip and his family.

A Devoted Family Man

Phillip was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife and two children. He was a doting father who enjoyed taking his children on outings and making memories with them.

His family was his top priority and he worked hard to provide for them. He was a responsible and caring husband who always put his family’s needs first.

A Popular Colleague

Phillip was a popular colleague who was well-liked by everyone who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face.

He was a hard worker who took pride in his job and was always willing to go the extra mile to help his colleagues. He was a team player who was respected by his peers and managers alike.

A Community Mourns

The news of Phillip’s death has devastated the local community. He was a well-known and respected member of the Bodmin community who will be deeply missed.

The Asda store where he worked has been inundated with messages of condolence and flowers from customers and well-wishers. The community has come together to support his family during this difficult time.

A Life Remembered

Phillip Huntley was a kind-hearted and friendly man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a devoted family man, a popular colleague, and a respected member of the community.

His sudden and tragic death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Rest in peace, Phillip Huntley.

