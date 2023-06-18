Identification of Deceased in Collins Murder-Suicide: Michael and Sharonda Washington Obituary





Michael and Sharonda Washington Obituary

Michael and Sharonda Washington Identified in Collins Murder-Suicide

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael and Sharonda Washington, who were identified as the victims in the recent murder-suicide in Collins.

Michael and Sharonda were beloved members of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew them. They were known for their kindness, generosity, and their dedication to their family and friends.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of Michael and Sharonda and the love that they shared.





