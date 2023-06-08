Identification of Deceased in Rantoul Police-Involved Shooting: Jordan Richardson’s Obituary

Jordan Richardson Identified as Victim of Fatal Rantoul Police-Involved Shooting

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has identified Jordan Richardson as the man killed in a fatal police-involved shooting in Rantoul, Illinois. Richardson, 26, was shot and killed by police officers on August 14, 2021, following a confrontation.

According to reports, Rantoul police officers responded to a call regarding an armed man in the area of Maplewood Drive and Winterberry Lane. Upon arrival, officers encountered Richardson, who allegedly brandished a firearm. After a brief standoff, police opened fire, fatally striking Richardson.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol in police-involved shootings.

Jordan Richardson’s family and friends are mourning the loss of a young man who was loved by many. His passing has left a void in the community, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.

