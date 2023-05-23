Identification of Deceased in Southwest Shooting: Ivan Trejo Obituary

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Southwest Shooting

Ivan Trejo, a 27-year-old man, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Southwest on Wednesday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The Shooting Incident

Trejo was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a black sedan speed away from the area.

The police are still investigating the incident and have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive.

The Obituary

Ivan Trejo was born on May 10, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended Desert Oasis High School and later worked as a landscaper. He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing basketball, and listening to music.

Trejo is survived by his parents, two brothers, and a sister. His family described him as a kind-hearted and gentle person who had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile.

His funeral service will be held at the Palm Southwest Mortuary on Saturday, August 28, at 10 a.m. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ivan Trejo Memorial Fund, which will go towards helping children in need in the Las Vegas community.

The Impact

The news of Ivan Trejo’s death has shocked and saddened his family and friends. They are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a young man who had so much potential and so much to offer.

His death is also a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in Las Vegas and across the country. Every year, thousands of people are killed or injured by firearms, and the toll on families and communities is immeasurable.

As we mourn the loss of Ivan Trejo, we must also redouble our efforts to prevent senseless acts of violence and to create a safer and more peaceful world for all.

Ivan Trejo death Ivan Trejo shooting Southwest shooting victim identified as Ivan Trejo Ivan Trejo funeral arrangements Family and friends mourn Ivan Trejo’s passing