Identification of Deceased Woman on New Hampshire Highway: Gina C. Maiorano Obituary

Gina C. Maiorano Found Dead on Side of NH Highway, Police Identify Victim

Gina C. Maiorano, 34, was found dead on the side of a highway in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning. Police have identified Maiorano as the victim and are investigating her death as a homicide.

According to authorities, Maiorano’s body was discovered by a passerby on the side of Route 101 in Raymond, NH. She had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maiorano was a resident of Manchester, NH, and had worked as a nurse at a local hospital. She was described as a kind and caring person who was loved by her family and friends.

Police are asking anyone with information about Maiorano’s death to come forward and contact the Raymond Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Maiorano’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not yet released any statements to the media.

