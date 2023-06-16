Identification of Denver I-25 Road Rage Victims: Brothers Blake Lucas and Damon Lucas Obituary Released by Family

Blake Lucas and Damon Lucas Obituary: Family Identifies Denver I-25 Road Rage Victims as 21- and 22-Year-Old Brothers

The family of Blake Lucas and Damon Lucas has confirmed that the two young men were the victims of a fatal road rage incident on I-25 in Denver. Blake, 21, and Damon, 22, were driving home from a concert when they were involved in a dispute with another driver.

The altercation escalated, and the other driver allegedly fired shots at the brothers’ vehicle, causing it to crash. Both Blake and Damon were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas family is mourning the loss of their beloved sons and has requested privacy during this difficult time. The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Blake and Damon will be deeply missed by their family and friends. May they rest in peace.

