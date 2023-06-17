Identification of Fremont murder-suicide victims: Evelin Garcia and Estefany Florian’s obituary

Evelin Garcia and Estefany Florian Obituary: Fremont Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelin Garcia and Estefany Florian, who tragically lost their lives in a murder-suicide in Fremont, California.

Evelin was born on June 12, 1999, in El Salvador. She moved to the United States with her family when she was a child and was a student at Ohlone College. She was a kind and caring person who had a passion for helping others.

Estefany was born on August 30, 2000, in Honduras. She came to the United States as an unaccompanied minor in 2016 and was pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse. She was known for her infectious smile and her love for her family and friends.

Both Evelin and Estefany will be deeply missed by their families, friends, and the community they were a part of.

Rest in peace, Evelin and Estefany.

Evelin Garcia Estefany Florian Obituary Fremont murder-suicide Garcia and Florian victims identified Tragic deaths of Garcia and Florian