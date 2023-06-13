Identification of Gregory Visman, Victim of Tragic Murder-Suicide by Roommate

Gregory Visman: A Life Remembered

Gregory Visman, a beloved member of his community, was tragically killed in a murder-suicide by his roommate on June 1st, 2021. He was 35 years old.

Visman was born in New York City on August 15th, 1985. He attended New York University where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He was passionate about teaching and spent several years working as a teacher in the New York City public school system.

Visman was known for his kind and caring nature. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play basketball and football with his friends.

Visman’s death has left a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, his passion for teaching, and his love of sports.

The circumstances surrounding Visman’s death are still under investigation. His roommate, who has not been named, reportedly shot Visman before turning the gun on himself.

Visman is survived by his parents, siblings, and many friends who loved and cared for him deeply. He will be deeply missed.

