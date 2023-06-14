Identification of Harshah Shah as the Victim in Lockport Cave Boat Accident: Obituary

Harshah Shah Obituary: Victim in Lockport Cave Boat Accident Identified

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harshah Shah, a victim in the Lockport Cave boat accident. Shah, a 34-year-old resident of New Jersey, was visiting the popular tourist attraction with her family on July 27th when tragedy struck.

According to reports, the boat Shah was riding in became stuck in the cave, causing it to capsize. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency responders, Shah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shah was a beloved wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a dedicated software engineer who was passionate about her work and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shah’s family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Lockport Cave boat accident Harshah Shah Lockport Cave boat tour Niagara Gorge boat accident Lockport Cave tragedy