Identification of Highland Park hit-and-run victim as Maureen Wener, a cyclist, announced by medical examiner in obituary

Maureen Wener Obituary – Remembering a Beloved Bicyclist

The Highland Park community is mourning the loss of Maureen Wener, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding her bicycle on Tuesday morning. The medical examiner has positively identified her as the victim.

Maureen was a dedicated bicyclist and an active member of the cycling community. She was known for her love of adventure and exploring new routes, both on and off-road. Her passion for cycling inspired many, and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Maureen was also a beloved wife, mother, and friend. Her kind heart and infectious smile brightened the lives of those around her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and go the extra mile for others.

The loss of Maureen is a devastating blow to her family, friends, and the community as a whole. Her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive impact she made on the world.

As we mourn the loss of Maureen, we also urge anyone with information about the hit-and-run accident to come forward and help bring justice for her and her family.

