Identification of Hiker Who Drowned at Three Sisters Falls: Richard Oliver’s Obituary

Richard Oliver Obituary: Hiker who drowned at Three Sisters Falls identified

Richard Oliver, a 27-year-old hiker from San Diego, tragically drowned at Three Sisters Falls on Monday, August 23rd. According to witnesses, Oliver slipped and fell into the water while attempting to cross the creek.

Oliver was an experienced hiker and had visited Three Sisters Falls multiple times before. He was known for his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors.

Emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene, but unfortunately, Oliver could not be revived. His death is a devastating loss for his family and friends, who remember him as a kind and generous person.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident. The community is urged to exercise caution when hiking near waterfalls and to always be aware of the risks associated with outdoor activities.

