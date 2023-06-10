Identification of Homicide Victim Found in Car in Southside Richmond: Darryl Talley Obituary

Darryl Talley Identified as Homicide Victim Found in Car in Southside Richmond

Richmond, Virginia – The victim found dead in a car in Southside Richmond has been identified as Darryl Talley. Talley, 34, was discovered by police on Monday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

Talley was a resident of Richmond and a beloved member of his community. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. Talley worked as a mechanic and was described as an expert in his field.

The investigation into Talley’s murder is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is grieving the loss of Talley and is calling for justice to be served.

Talley’s family and friends are devastated by his untimely death and are asking for privacy during this difficult time. They remember him as a loving son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Darryl Talley. Your community will not forget you.

