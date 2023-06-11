Identification of Kyron Goode, 18-year-old Waukegan resident who passed away due to a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex

Obituary: Kyron Goode, Waukegan Man, Dies of Gunshot Wound

Kyron Goode, an 18-year-old resident of Waukegan, tragically passed away on Thursday due to a gunshot wound. The incident occurred outside of an apartment complex, and Goode was identified as the victim.

Goode was a beloved member of his community, known for his outgoing personality and kind heart. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Goode was a recent graduate of Waukegan High School and was pursuing a career in the music industry.

His untimely death has left his loved ones and the community in shock and grief. Those who knew Goode describe him as a kind, caring, and talented young man who will be deeply missed.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward to help bring justice for Kyron Goode and his family.

