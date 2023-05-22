Identification of Man, 20, Shot and Killed at Privat Club in San Antonio: Devon King Obituary

Devon King Obituary: Man, 20, Killed in Shooting at San Antonio’s Privat Club Identified

Introduction

Devon King, a 20-year-old man, was tragically killed in a shooting at San Antonio’s Privat Club on Sunday, May 16th, 2021. The young man was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, May 17th.

The Shooting Incident

According to reports, the shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 16th, 2021, at the Privat Club located on the city’s east side. San Antonio police officers responded to the scene and found King with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting incident also left two other individuals injured. One man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another man was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Investigation

San Antonio police officers have launched an investigation into the shooting incident, and they are currently trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no further details have been released about the shooting.

Tributes and Condolences

Since the news of Devon King’s death was made public, family, friends, and community members have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness. Many have shared heartfelt messages of condolences and tributes to the young man.

One of King’s friends wrote on Facebook, “Rest in peace Devon King. You will be missed by so many. You were such a kind and genuine person. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Another friend wrote, “I can’t believe you’re gone, Devon. You were one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. You always had a smile on your face, and you never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Conclusion

The shooting incident that claimed the life of Devon King has left many in shock and grief. As the investigation into the incident continues, the community is coming together to mourn the loss of a young man who was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to King’s family and friends during this difficult time.

