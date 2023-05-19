Identification of Man, 86, Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Mequon – Pietro Lalicata Obituary

Pietro Lalicata Obituary: Man, 86, Killed in Mequon Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

Who Was Pietro Lalicata?

Pietro Lalicata was an 86-year-old man who was tragically killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mequon, Wisconsin. According to reports, Lalicata was armed with a gun and refused to comply with police orders, leading to the fatal shooting.

Lalicata was a resident of Mequon and was known to be a quiet and reserved man. He lived alone in his home and was described as a private person who kept to himself.

The Officer-Involved Shooting

The officer-involved shooting that resulted in Lalicata’s death occurred on October 5, 2021, at approximately 9:30 am. Mequon police officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area when they encountered Lalicata, who was armed with a gun.

According to police reports, Lalicata refused to comply with police orders to drop his weapon and instead pointed it at the officers. The officers then fired their weapons, striking Lalicata and ultimately resulting in his death.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Reaction to Lalicata’s Death

The news of Lalicata’s death has shocked and saddened the Mequon community. Many residents have expressed their condolences to Lalicata’s family and friends and have also expressed concern over the use of lethal force by police.

There have also been calls for greater transparency and accountability in police shootings, with some residents calling for reforms to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Final Thoughts

The death of Pietro Lalicata is a tragedy that has left many in the Mequon community reeling. As the investigation into the officer-involved shooting continues, it is important to remember that every life lost is a loss for us all.

We must continue to work towards greater transparency and accountability in our law enforcement agencies to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. And we must also remember Pietro Lalicata and the impact he had on those who knew him and the community he called home.

