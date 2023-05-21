Identification of Man, Aged 30, Killed in NE Portland Shooting: Jose Perez Obituary

Jose Perez Obituary

Introduction

Jose Perez, a 30-year-old man, was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday, July 19th. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the shooter is still at large. The victim’s family and friends are grieving the loss of a beloved son, brother, and friend.

The Shooting

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5800 block of Northeast 60th Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found Perez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Investigation

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The motive for the shooting is unclear, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Perez’s Family and Friends

Perez’s family and friends are devastated by his death. His mother, Maria, described him as a kind-hearted and hard-working young man who was loved by everyone who knew him. She said that he had a passion for music and loved to play the guitar.

Perez’s friends also spoke highly of him, describing him as a loyal and caring friend who always put others first. They said that he had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile that could light up a room.

The Community’s Response

The shooting has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for an end to gun violence in Portland. Local leaders have also spoken out, offering condolences to Perez’s family and calling for justice to be served.

Conclusion

Jose Perez’s death is a tragic reminder of the toll that gun violence can take on our communities. His family and friends are mourning his loss, and the community is left to grapple with the senseless violence that took his life. As the investigation continues, we can only hope that justice will be served and that we can work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

