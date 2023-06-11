Identification of Man and Woman Involved in Murder-Suicide Outside Texas Bank: Harold Mcminn and Sheryl Ann Mcminn Obituary

Harold Mcminn and Sheryl Ann Mcminn Obituary: Victims of Murder-Suicide Outside Texas Bank Identified

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Harold Mcminn and Sheryl Ann Mcminn. The couple was tragically involved in a murder-suicide outside a bank in Texas on [insert date].

Harold Mcminn was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and generosity. He was [insert profession or occupation] for [insert number of years] and was highly respected among his colleagues. Harold was passionate about [insert hobbies or interests], and his smile and positive attitude were contagious. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Sheryl Ann Mcminn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her warm personality and infectious laugh. Sheryl was an active member of [insert community or organization], where she volunteered her time and resources to help those in need. Her dedication to her family and community will always be remembered.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Harold and Sheryl during this difficult time.

The couple’s death was a result of a murder-suicide that occurred outside a bank in Texas. The incident took place [insert location] and was reported to authorities at [insert time]. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Mcminn family tragedy Texas murder-suicide Bank shooting victims identified Domestic violence and gun control Community response and support after tragedy