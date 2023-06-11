Identification of Man and Woman Involved in Murder-Suicide Outside Texas Bank – Harold Mcminn and Sheryl Ann Mcminn Obituary

Obituary and Identification of Harold and Sheryl Ann Mcminn in Murder-Suicide Outside Texas Bank

Harold and Sheryl Ann Mcminn were identified as the man and woman involved in a murder-suicide outside a bank in Texas. They were both 63 years old.

In addition to this tragic event, the couple’s obituary shared that they were married for 42 years and had two children and four grandchildren. Harold was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked in the oil and gas industry for many years. Sheryl Ann was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

The circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide are still under investigation by authorities. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a bank in Katy, Texas, where Harold reportedly shot Sheryl Ann before turning the gun on himself.

This news has left their family and friends devastated. They will be remembered for their love for one another and their dedication to their family. Rest in peace, Harold and Sheryl Ann Mcminn.

Texas bank shooting Harold and Sheryl Ann Mcminn Murder-suicide investigation Gun violence in Texas Domestic violence awareness