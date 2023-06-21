Identification of Man Attacked and Killed by Dogs in Aransas County: Lewis Flores Obituary

Lewis Flores Identified as Victim of Fatal Dog Attack in Aransas County

Aransas County officials have identified Lewis Flores as the victim of a fatal dog attack that occurred on Tuesday. Flores, 56, was attacked by a group of dogs while he was walking near his home in the coastal town of Rockport.

According to witnesses, Flores was mauled by at least four dogs, which were later captured by animal control officers and taken into custody. Flores suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family described Flores as a kind and gentle man who loved animals and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and officials are urging residents to be cautious when walking in the area. Anyone with information about the dogs or the attack is urged to contact the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dog Attack Victim Lewis Flores Obituary Aransas County Man Killed by Dogs Lewis Flores Dog Attack Tragedy Officials Identify Victim of Fatal Dog Attack Lewis Flores Death from Dog Mauling in Aransas County