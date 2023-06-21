Identification of man killed in gunfire today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Station over the weekend as Jonathan Shields-Pullum of San Diego. The incident occurred on Saturday at NTC park, where police responded to reports of a large group of event attendees running from the area. Upon arrival, they found Shields-Pullum with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Another victim was also found with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe the victims were in attendance when a physical fight broke out, and a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot both victims before fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers. The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s wearing dark clothing.

News Source : Domenick Candelieri

Source Link :Man killed in gunfire identified/