Identification of Man Killed in Sunday Shooting by APD: Lance Tungovia Obituary

APD Identifies Lance Tungovia as the Man Killed in Sunday Shooting

Introduction

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has identified Lance Tungovia as the man who was killed in a shooting on Sunday. Tungovia was a 27-year-old resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Background

According to the APD, the shooting occurred on Sunday evening in the area of Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Tungovia suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Family and Friends

Tungovia’s family and friends have been left devastated by his untimely death. They describe him as a kind and caring person who was loved by all who knew him. Tungovia was a hard worker who was dedicated to his job and his family.

Career and Education

Tungovia was a graduate of Highland High School and had recently started working at a local construction company. He was known for his strong work ethic and his commitment to doing his job to the best of his ability.

Investigation

The APD is currently investigating the shooting and has not yet released any information about possible suspects or motives. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation.

Community Response

Tungovia’s death has sparked outrage in the local community, with many people calling for an end to the gun violence that has plagued the city in recent years. Community leaders are urging residents to come together to find solutions to the problem and to work towards making Albuquerque a safer place to live.

Conclusion

The death of Lance Tungovia is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the entire community of Albuquerque. As the investigation into his death continues, it is important for all residents to work together to find solutions to the gun violence that has become all too common in our city. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tungovia’s loved ones during this difficult time.

