Identification of Man Thrown from Vehicle and Killed in Huntsville Crash: Justin Crawford Obituary

Justin Crawford Identified as Man Thrown from Vehicle and Killed in Huntsville Crash

Justin Crawford, a resident of Huntsville, tragically passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 32. He was involved in a fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Memorial Parkway.

According to reports, Crawford was thrown from his vehicle after it collided with another car. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crawford was a beloved member of the Huntsville community and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was described as a kind and generous person who always put others before himself.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Crawford’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

