Identification of Martin Martinez, Victim of Hit-and-Run in Pueblo, Through Obituary

Obituary: Martin Martinez

Martin Martinez, a beloved member of the Pueblo community, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Monday evening. Martinez was 64 years old.

According to eyewitnesses, Martinez was crossing the street at the intersection of Main Street and Greenwood Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Despite efforts by emergency responders, Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez was a proud Pueblo native and a devoted family man. He worked as a carpenter for over 30 years and was known for his skill and craftsmanship. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in the mountains surrounding Pueblo.

His death has sent shockwaves through the community, and many have expressed their condolences to his family. The Pueblo Police Department is currently investigating the hit-and-run and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Martin Martinez will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Pueblo community. May he rest in peace.

