Identification of Motorcyclist Killed in Crash: Obituary of Travis Machnics-Larowe by Naugatuck Police

Travis Machnics-Larowe Obituary

Naugatuck police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Thursday, Sept. 10, as Travis Machnics-Larowe, 25, of Naugatuck.

According to police, Machnics-Larowe was traveling south on Rubber Avenue when he collided with a truck that was turning left onto Andrew Avenue. Machnics-Larowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Machnics-Larowe was born in Waterbury on July 1, 1995, and was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck. He graduated from Naugatuck High School in 2013 and attended Naugatuck Valley Community College.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Machnics-Larowe is survived by his parents, Robert and Donna (Lawrence) Machnics; his sister, Ashley Machnics-Larowe; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Lawrence; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Machnics; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that donations be made in Machnics-Larowe’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank.

